Singaporean Rents Jalan Besar Shop For Thieves’ Market Vendors

The Thieves’ Market formerly located in Sungei Road is familiar to many Singaporeans for antiques that are sold at bargain prices.

Established since the 1930s, it was closed on 10 July 2017 for redevelopment for housing purposes.

Left without a place to sell their wares, many former market sellers struggled, especially during the pandemic.

Thankfully, a kind Singaporean extended a helping hand and helped rent out a shop where they can continue their business.

Sungei Road sellers struggled after flea market closure

Mr David Sein, 58, had to move his collection of antiquities into his 3-room flat, drawing authorities’ attention, reports TODAY Online.

They would ask him why his house is filled with “rubbish”, but Mr Sein said he has nowhere to store his items and thus has no choice but to place them at home.

Mr Sein was not the only one.

Many vendors at Thieves’ Market became unemployed and aimless, with several attempting to sell their antiques near the former flea market.

Whether it was dry or raining, they still attempted to sell items.

In the end, many sellers had to pivot businesses and became taxi drivers or couriers.

Charity supports former Sungei Road sellers

Thankfully Mr Sein reached out to Mr Raymond Khoo, 57, owner of The Peranakan Restaurant, which supports his charity The Saturday Movement, reports Salt & Light.

Mr Khoo noticed that many of the vendors were particularly depressed during the ‘Circuit Breaker’, and luckily, a shop opened up for rent.

He thus agreed to rent and renovate 2 units at 28 Kelantan Road for the vendors to sell their wares.

Fittingly, the shop is just 250 metres away from the former Thieves’ Market.

Vendors chip in with $10 a day to help with rent, which costs $3000 per unit monthly.

On top of this, Mr Khoo goes the extra mile to provide them with dinners 5 times a week, plus snacks & desserts on weekends.

We can definitely feel the kampung spirit alive in this little shop.

Antiques from Thieves Market sold at shop

Now, those who miss shopping for antiques at Thieves’ Market can visit to Sungei Road Green Hub to find all sorts of items from a time long past.

You may find a vinyl record of your favourite musical during a visit to the ‘new’ Thieve’s Market.

Or even a typewriter just like the one our grandparents used back in the day.

Those who are interested can head down to 28 Kelantan Road or check out their Facebook page to see what is in store for you and your history buff friends.

Sungei Road Green Hub contains pieces of Singapore’s history

For those of you who enjoy learning about Singapore’s history, Sungei Road Green Hub may be worth a look.

You may even find yourself bringing back a piece of our island nation’s past while supporting the former Thieves’ Market vendors.

Additionally, we’re glad to see that the former vendors now have a new home.

Sungei Road Green Hub

Address: 28 Kelantan Road, #01-135, Singapore 208647

Opening hours: 11am-8pm (Mon & Thurs), 11am-6pm (Tues-Sat except Thur), 10am-6pm (Sun)

Nearest MRT station: Jalan Besar

Facebook page: Sungei Road Green Hub

