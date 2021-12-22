S’pore Songwriter Li Si Song Draws Santa Claus Cycling Route On 19 Dec

Christmas is only a few days away, and many Singaporeans are already planning for exciting activities with family and friends over the festive season.

To celebrate Christmas, Singaporean songwriter Li Si Song (李偲菘) recently attempted a Santa Claus cycling route that passes through Central estates like Ang Mo Kio, Serangoon, and Bishan.

Source

Many were amazed by the creative yet challenging route literally filled with twists and turns.

Cyclist draws 75km Santa Claus route

To commemorate the Christmas season, Li, together with a friend, decided to attempt a Santa Claus cycling route on Sunday (19 Dec).

The 75km route passed through estates like Bishan, Ang Mo Kio, Serangoon, and Yio Chu Kang.

Li Si Song during a previous ride

Source

According to his Instagram post, he had to traverse 6 to 7 slope-like areas, carry his bike across “rivers” twice.

Source

In total, Li and his friend took 10 hours to complete the ride, which seems just as tiring as a round-island ride.

You can find out more about the Santa Claus route via his Strava account here.

Netizens praised songwriter for ambitious route

Many netizens praised Li for the impressive and detailed outline.

One netizen believes the route looks like pure torture, despite the festive nature of the ride.

Source

Others praised Li for his superb attempt for the upcoming Christmas season.

Source

Try route over Christmas break

So far, the Santa Claus cycling ride seems to be the very first Christmas-themed route in Singapore.

If you are on the lookout for an ambitious route over the holiday break, perhaps the Santa Claus route is one you should attempt.

Kudos to Li and his friend for their perseverance and creativity and for sharing the route for others to try.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Instagram and Instagram.