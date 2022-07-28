Saudi Arabia Builds Mirrored Skyscraper Spanning 170km, City Illustrations Remind Us Of Wakanda

Saudi Arabia Unveils Design For Mirrored Skyscraper That Offers A Glimpse Of The Future

The Kingdom of Wakanda is a technological masterpiece surrounded by a thick jungle and mountain ranges. While it only exists on screens and in our imaginations, there’s an upcoming project that could make you feel like you’re in the Marvel film’s fictional city.

His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, recently unveiled designs for The Line, a massive structure stretching 170km across the desert.

This ambitious city will reportedly run on 100% renewable energy and preserve 95% of the land around it.

The mirrored skyscraper is part of the prince’s S$691 billion (US$500 billion) Neom project and will eventually house 9 million residents.

Mirrored skyscraper spans 170km

Take a look at this image and you’ll feel like you’re just staring at the middle of the desert. However, upon closer inspection, you’ll notice a mirror-like structure in there.

That’s The Line, a building that, when finished, will be 200m wide, 170km long, and 500m above sea level.

Within its mirrored walls is a vertical city that will eventually accommodate 9 million residents, as it states on the Neom website.

Those who live there will be able to access all facilities “within a five-minute walk”. There will also be a high-speed rail that can bring commuters from one end of the line to the other in just 20 minutes.

The outer mirror facade, the website says, will give this architectural marvel a “unique character” while allowing it to “blend with nature”.

It will also run on 100% renewable energy and provide an environment that’s free of carbon-intensive infrastructures like roads and cars.

In a statement, the Crown Prince said that The Line “will tackle the challenges facing humanity in urban life today and will shine a light on alternative ways to live”.

A utopia in the Red Sea

While the skyscraper is eye-catching enough from the outside, the interior looks even more impressive.

Design mock-ups remind us of a real-life version of Black Panther’s Kingdom of Wakanda.

Future residents of The Line will be able to chill in vertical garden cities surrounded by the natural landscape.

The layering of public parks, schools, homes, and workplaces will supposedly make it easy to “move effortlessly to reach all daily needs within five minutes”.

Its close proximity to the Red Sea means you’ll likely be able to take boat rides or dive with marine life.

Neon lights and otherworldly architecture spark life into the city at night.

While there are doubts that such an extravagant project will actually be feasible, guess we’ll have to wait and see if it actually reaches completion.

Wait to see if these ethereal structures become a reality

The proposed project is an architectural masterpiece that looks out of this world.

While we can only dream of living in Wakanda, The Line would turn these aspirations into a reality.

If this project is actually successful, we can see a lot of tourists adding it to their bucket lists.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from AFP/NEOM via CNA on Facebook.

