Scoot’s Berlin-S’pore VTL Flight Will Fly 3 Times Weekly Non-Stop

The best news in town over the past few days is that travel is back with a bang for Singaporeans.

There are now a total of 11 countries that vaccinated travellers can fly to without quarantine.

But lest we forget, it all started with Germany. Accordingly, Scoot will be launching its 1st Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flight from Berlin, the country’s capital.

Better still, you won’t have to break your bank to get on it – the price of a ticket to Berlin starts from just $200.

1st flight from 20 Oct

After Transport Minister S. Iswaran revealed the VTL additions, Singapore Airlines’ (SIA’s) website promptly crashed, with many seemingly excited to book flights.

Not to be outdone, sister airline Scoot revealed on Facebook that their own VTL flight from Berlin will be launched from 20 Oct.

While the 1st VTL flight – TR735 – will depart Berlin Brandenburg Airport for Singapore on that day, locals can take the outbound TR734 to Berlin on 19 Oct.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), Singapore residents can travel there for leisure without undergoing quarantine.

Thereupon, Singaporeans and permanent residents (PRs) who’re fully vaccinated will automatically be able to tap into the VTLs without applying for a pass.

We’ll be able to return from Berlin on any VTL flight and avoid quarantine upon returning to Singapore, provided we meet the requirements of course.

VTL flights will be 3 times weekly, non-stop

Following the 1st flight on 20 Oct, subsequent VTL flights will operate 3 times weekly – on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

They’ll also be non-stop flights, as per VTL requirements.

Accordingly, Scoot will also increase the frequency of its non-VTL Singapore-Athens-Berlin return flights to 4 times a week from 17 Oct.

However, passengers will have to go under Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

This also means that Scoot will fly daily between Singapore and Berlin from 19 Oct.

$200 for Singapore-Berlin ticket

To mark the launch of the VTL flight, Scoot is now holding a promotion for their Singapore-Berlin outbound flights.

A one-way ticket to the German city will cost $200 from 9-17 Oct.

This means that together with the return VTL flight, it may cost less than $500 to travel to and fro (not including luggage).

The promotional fare is subject to availability, and customers must make sure they’re eligible for Singapore’s VTL.

Scoot also planning VTL flights to Seoul

Perhaps you prefer something a little closer to home.

Following the announcement that the VTL to South Korea will start on 15 Nov, Singaporeans might be starting to plan for trips to this popular destination instead.

They might thus be interested to know that Scoot’s also preparing to operate VTL flights to Seoul.

The launch date will be announced in due course, after regulatory approval is obtained.

If all goes well, we may soon indulge in our Squid Game craze and spend winter days in South Korea, overlooking the city from Namsan Tower.

Quarantine-free travel on a budget

Though the VTL from Germany started in Sep, some may have found the airfares on SIA or Lufthansa too pricey.

Now that Scoot is offering us quarantine-free travel on a budget, perhaps more might be tempted to take to the skies.

Whatever people decide to do, we’re just thankful that leisure travel is slowly opening up.

Hopefully this means our travel dreams can be fulfilled sooner rather than later.

