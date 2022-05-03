These Sleepy Hamster Cookies Look Like Smol Fluffballs You Can Pet With 1 Finger

Sleepy Hamster Cookies Look Like Smol Pets We Can Hold & Pet

Hamsters are extremely lovable not only due to their cute appearances but also because of how smol and snugly they fit in our hands.

If you love to pet these smol fluffballs while they curl up in your palms, here’s a confection that you can try baking.

Recently, Japanese baker Mocha Mocha or @mochamochamm on Twitter shared her latest masterpiece — sleepy hamster cookies that look too cute to eat.

The cookies look so lifelike that they may be able to fool humans and perhaps even their pets.

Sleepy hamster cookies look exactly like furkids

Some hamster owners find it relaxing to watch their pets sleep. And if that is an accurate description of you, these sleepy hamster cookies are a good way to do just that while filling your stomach.

We don’t know about you, but it’ll certainly take some effort for us to resist petting these sleepy hamsters’ ‘backs’ and ‘stomachs’.

You could also consider pranking friends by serving these little hamster cookies on a plate. Seeing their shocked faces turn into glee could well be the highlight of your day.

Perhaps even your own hamster will be excited to meet a new ‘friend’ that smells strangely edible.

Baker shows how they’re made

Seeing how popular her furball bakes have become, Mocha Mocha shared a video showing how they were made.

According to her, the hamster cookies are made using ordinary ingredients like butter, cocoa powder, milk, and flour.

However, you’d have to watch the video yourself to see how she transforms good ‘ol dough into the cute fluffballs.

Sleepy hamster cookies will make your heart melt

Cute treats like these always present us with a dilemma — to eat or not to eat.

While some of us might have a tough time bringing ourselves to munch on these baked furkids, at least we’d have a good time petting them with our fingers.

Know someone who loves all things hamster? Tag them in the comments.

Featured image adapted from @mochamochamm on Twitter.