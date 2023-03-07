Woodleigh BTO Construction Site Warning Sign Includes Korean & Bengali Languages, Celebrates S’pore’s Diversity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Woodleigh BTO Construction Site Warning Sign Is In 6 Different Languages

In multiracial Singapore, it is common to see signs in the four major languages.

Recently though, an eagle-eyed passer-by captured an interesting sight in Woodleigh.

A warning sign at a Built-To-Order (BTO) construction site also had Bengali and Korean translations.

Those who saw the sign speculated that the inclusion of these languages might have been to benefit the different contractors.

Multilingual sign spotted at Woodleigh construction site

On Sunday (5 Mar), a netizen shared an image on Reddit featuring a warning sign commonly seen around construction sites in Singapore.

According to the Redditor, they saw the sign at the Woodleigh Glen BTO site.

What made it interesting was that apart from being written in English, Chinese, Malay, and Tamil, the phrase was also translated into Bengali and Korean.

While most of us may be familiar with the first four languages, the last two may come as a surprise.

Sparks discussions among Singapore Redditors

This relatively unusual sight soon sparked speculations about the reasons why these two languages were added.

Some commenters remarked that they have observed many Koreans in Singapore in recent times.

Adding on to the speculations, one netizen noted that currently, Singapore supposedly favours Korean companies when awarding engineering contracts.

Another Redditor highlighted that the sign benefits the construction workers as much as pedestrians.

Others also claimed that they have seen more of such signs around Singapore that included Punjabi, Burmese, Tagalog, and even Jawi Malay translations.

Inclusive sign spotted at Woodleigh BTO construction site

As Singapore companies continue to hire foreign talent and labour for its developments, it’s definitely heartening that measures are being taken to ensure the safety and welfare of these workers.

While the sign is an uncommon sight for Singaporeans, these workers could also find comfort in seeing a familiar language.

Have you seen such signs around Singapore before? Let us know in the comments.

