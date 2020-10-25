Brunei Prince Passes Away At Age 38, Nation Enters 7-Day Mourning Period

It’s always difficult for a family when one of its members passes away way too young, and it’s no different for a royal family.

Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is now mourning the death of his 2nd-born son, Prince Haji ‘Abdul’ Azim, who passed away on Saturday (24 Oct).

Prince Azim has a connection to Singapore too — he studied at Singapore’s Raffles Institution and Rosyth Primary School.

Source

Prince passed away after in the morning

The sad news of Prince Azim’s passing was broken by the Borneo Bulletin, which quoted a press statement from His Majesty’s Office.

It said the prince, who was 4th in line to the throne, passed away on 10.08am on Saturday (24 Oct).

He was born on 29 Jul 1982, which makes him 38 years old.

No cause of death was stated, but news reports have said that he was in hospital for some time.

Source

Prince laid to rest on the same day

Prince Azim was laid to rest on the same day at the Royal Mausoleum in the capital Bandar Seri Begawan.

A Facebook video from the Borneo Bulletin shows a sombre-looking Sultan attending the burial ceremony.

Source

Before the burial, a mass prayer was held.

Source

His mother and his brother, Prince Abdul Mateen, were also seen visibly distraught at the funeral.

Source

Nation goes into mourning

The Borneo Bulletin announced that Bruneians and residents are required to display the national flag at half-mast from Saturday (24 Oct).

It also said that the nation will enter into a 7-day mourning period.

During this time, no entertainment or celebrations will take place. That also includes cinemas.

Source

Prince Azim studied in RI

When young, Prince Azim studied in the International School Brunei, reported the Borneo Bulletin.

However, he must have fond memories of Singapore too, as he also studied at Raffles Institution.

Source

According to The Straits Times, he also went to Rosyth Primary School, now located in Serangoon North.

Prince was a fan of celebs

The prince was apparently a fan of celebrity culture, having met singers like the late Michael Jackson.

Source

He was also reportedly a fan of Mariah Carey.

Source

Gone too soon

According to the Borneo Bulletin, the Prince was involved in various charitable causes related to the arts, youth and welfare, and persons with disabilities.

Thus it’s sad that he was gone way too soon.

MS News sends our deepest condolences to the royal family and people of Brunei.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Facebook and Facebook.