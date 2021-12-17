Bus On Fire At Mandai Cause Thick Smoke Trail On 16 Dec

It’s always worrying when we see a thick trail of smoke, especially on the road which could be indicative of a vehicular fire.

At around 2pm on Thursday (16 Dec), some drivers travelling in Mandai might have spotted a thick trail of smoke billowing from a bus on fire.

SCDF officers soon arrived at the scene to extinguish the burning vehicle. Thankfully, there were no injuries reported.

Bus on fire causes thick smoke in Mandai

At around 2pm on Thursday (16 Dec), SCDF was alerted to a vehicular fire along Mandai Avenue near Mandai Crematorium.

The source of the smoke was a burning bus, though it’s unclear how the fire started in the first place.

As the flames consumed the vehicle, thick black smoke was seen billowing from the bus.

A video shared by Facebook page SG Road Vigilante showed the aftermath of the fire — a thoroughly charred bus.

No reported injuries

In response to MS News queries, SCDF confirmed that the incident happened at around 2pm on 16 Dec.

Upon arriving at the scene, SCDF officers extinguished the flames with 2 water jets and 2 compressed air foam backpacks.

Although the thick smoke trail appears to have dissipated at the point, thin grey vapour was seen emerging from the bus.

Thankfully, there were no reported injuries as a result of the fire. The cause of fire is currently under investigation.

Kudos to SCDF for their swift response

Kudos to SCDF for their immediate response and for ensuring the safety of the public.

Thankfully, it seems passengers were able to evacuate quickly as there were no reported injuries.

We hope the bus operator would be able to receive compensation for the damages.

