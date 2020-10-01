CapitaLand Sale Has Up To 90% Off Deals From IMM, Westgate & JCube outlets

A trip to the West sounds like a chore for many of us who dread the endless MRT or bus ride. But an ongoing sale at 3 CapitaLand malls – IMM, Westgate and JCube – may change that.

With up to 90% discounts on apparel, bags, home accessories, electronics, and more, you might want to make that long journey soon.

Capitaland’s “West the Sale?” event from 1 – 4 Oct also has an online edition that lets shoppers browse and buy from the eCapitaMall website from the comfort of their own home.

Here are some of the details featured on their website.

Sneakers & sandals for your days out

The West the Sale website features sneakers, sandals, and apparel at discounted prices for you to upgrade your wardrobe for outings with friends.

Thrifty sneakerheads can grab the Kappa Unisex Sneakers at only $39.90. Available in black or white with multi-coloured highlights, these will go well with any outfit.

For fashionistas, new heels are easily attainable with PEDRO’s promo on suede mules with a stylish V-cut and snug fit for just $29.95 (U.P. $59.90).

If you think a sturdy yet pricey pair of shoes is a good long-term investment, we’d suggest heading to FitFlop for these Rally Leather Trainers with flexible midsoles from $179.

These new shoes will guarantee that you’ll walk around in style and comfort, be it for nights out with friends or your morning rush to the office.

Apparel, bags & watches to complete the look

Workaholics with numerous meetings should be on the lookout for Watch Station’s 50% off deals on designer watches. Their premium Emporio Armani Sigma will help you channel your inner executive for $215 (U.P $449).

Men who want to stock up on quality polo shirts can opt for this Italian menswear by SST&C—a Milan-based fashion brand. Their Navy Blue Polo Shirt for $55.30 (U.P. $79) will look good on you in both casual and professional settings.

Ladies who wish to add a bit of sass to their daytime look can get these Kate Spade sunglasses which will totally transform your look for $98.00 (U.P. $260).

Add a touch of bling to top it all off with SK Jewellery’s royal crown pearl pendant, comprising a lustrous pearl surrounded by 10K white gold plated over 10K rose gold jewellery from $189 (U.P $378).

Designer bag collectors on a budget should take this opportunity to grab Furla designer bags at discounted prices. The vibrant, leather Milano Crossbody at just $320 (U.P. $640) is just the atas accessory you need to spice up your daily look.

Appliances & electronics for homeowners

When living in humid Singapore, you can never have too many fans. On the bright side, this Mimica windmill rechargeable USB fans can ensure your home is cool 24/7 for $22.90 (U.P. $42.90).

As young couples move in to their new HDB flats, kitchenware is no doubt a priority item. New homeowners should be on the lookout for the Mistral IH Induction Cooker With Pot from $88 (U.P. $188).

Now you can host your own mala hotpot sessions at home, without having to reserve a table at a restaurant. Remember not to invite more than 5 guests.

Even when you exercise caution, your AirPods inevitably slip out of your ear. Apple fans who need a new pair of these wireless earbuds can check out the I27 TWS Bluetooth Mini Wireless earphones from $49.90 ($59.90).

Physical & online sale at your convenience

Besides the deals featured on their website, CapitaLand’s sales event will be held in all 3 of the Jurong East malls.

The IMM CapitaLand sale will feature up to 70% off deals on Under Armour, Calvin Klein, Winter Time, and more, as well as 50% off deals on Adidas. You can view the full list of participating outlets here.

Meanwhile, JCube & Westgate also have promos on fashion, beauty, and homeware. You can view JCube’s participating outlets here and Westgate’s participating outlets here.

The complete list of CapitaLand’s “West the Sale” rewards and deals online and in-store is on their website, so browse away and plan your hauls.

Exclusive sale only till 4 Oct

The products we mentioned are only a few out of their many discounted items.

Online shoppers can check out the eCapitaMall website to view the entire list of products.

Judging from the promos, you’ll no doubt hit a minimum spend of $60, which will qualify you for up to $30 off the total amount. Simply key in “WEST30” upon checkout to enjoy the deal.

What items are you looking to purchase? Share your thoughts in the comments.

