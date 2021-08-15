Uncle Grows Variety Of Fruits In ‘Sky Garden’, No Land Required
In the olden days, people in Singapore used to live in kampungs, where they could grow their own food.
Now, most Singaporeans live in high-rise HDB flats and condominiums, and some may lament that we’ve lost touch with the agrarian way of life.
However, an uncle in Tampines has shown us that not owning a piece of land won’t stop his green fingers as he can grow fruit from his window.
The thriving farm has impressed netizens, and some have said they want to learn from him.
Lack of land won’t stop uncle’s love for farming
Mr Steven Lim’s “sky garden” was shared on Facebook by his daughter Wan Jun, who said her father loves farming.
Thus, it doesn’t matter that he doesn’t own a plot of land.
From the photos she shared, it seems that Mr Lim sets up wooden poles outside his window, for fruit vines to grow around.
There’s even netting to catch the fruits if they drop.
Variety of fruits to enjoy at home
While most of us need to head to the market to buy fruits if we want to eat them, Mr Lim doesn’t have to do that.
Thanks to his “sky garden”, he can literally eat the fruits of his labour – and what a variety he has indeed.
While some can spend dozens of dollars buying rock melons from the supermarket, he can pluck them from his window.
Their considerable size makes us want to sink our teeth into their juicy flesh.
Thanks to Mr Lim, his family knows what it’s like to taste them.
According to his lucky daughter, they’re super sweet indeed.
Besides rock melon, Mr Lim’s fruit farm has fresh white bitter gourds.
He also has bunches of succulent-looking apples.
Netizens marvelled at how he managed to grow them in Singapore’s hot climate.
More amazingly, Mr Lim even grows grapes – perhaps he’ll be able to make his own wine soon.
If you’re not into fruits, there’s also lantern chilli to spice up the family’s palate.
So conducive is the garden for growth, birds have even nested in it, said Ms Wan Jun, who proclaimed them as her father’s “grandbabies”.
Netizens impressed, want to learn
Not surprisingly, almost all netizens who saw the photos were impressed.
One pointed out the ingenuity of how he held up the plants using each other’s vines.
Indeed, many have said that they want to learn the art of growing fruits at home from Mr Lim.
One of the things that netizens wanted to know is the secret of the set-up, i.e. how he managed to grow so many kinds of fruit from his window without any land.
An inspiration for Singaporeans
For Singaporeans who think that we’re solely dependent on markets and F&B outlets as food sources, Mr Lim’s high-rise garden is an inspiration.
Even if we don’t think Singapore’s going to have a food shortage any time soon, it’s always nice to have something to eat growing outside your window for when you’re too lazy to cook or order delivery.
Kudos to Mr Lim for his inventiveness, and we hope one day he’ll share with us how he does it.
