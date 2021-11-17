600 Edible Gardening Seed Packs Distributed By NTUC FairPrice

The Singapore Government has been encouraging more people to plant edibles which not only provide a source of food but also help them connect with nature.

Recently, NTUC FairPrice also decided to do its part to motivate people to grow their own vegetables at home.

NTUC FairPrice took to Facebook to publicise their edible seed giveaway at 2 of their outlets – VivoCity and Parkway Parade.

Members of the public can redeem the seeds through vending machines near the check-out areas.

Mini pots and potting soil will also be available for purchase.

NTUC FairPrice distributes variety of edible gardening seeds

The giveaway was announced by NTUC FairPrice on Tuesday (16 Nov) and will be available at FairPrice Xtra VivoCity and Parkway Parade.

They explained the giveaway was to encourage the community to join them on their journey towards a greener future.

Thus, they will be distributing 600 edible gardening seed packs which range from Thai basil, spring onion, okra and more.

Individuals can simply go to selected outlets where they will find the vending machine near the check-out.

Upon getting the seeds, they can start harvesting their own produce. However, those interested should know that the giveaway is only while stocks last.

NTUC FairPrice will also be selling mini pots and potting soil for those who require them to grow their seeds.

Get your free seed packs today

NTUC FairPrice giving away free edible gardening seed packs is certainly a steal for those with green fingers.

It’s a nice gesture for them to do their part by encouraging the community to become greener.

Do remember to head down to the selected outlets to redeem the packets before they run out!

Here’s hoping that more outlets may have these giveaways too.

