Shopee Singapore Has Game Boy Phone Case

For many millennials, our childhood years were probably spent staring at a Game Boy while waiting for the bus. While the games we play have evolved, we’ve found a tech accessory that lets you relive the good old days.

Shopee Singapore has a phone case that lets you play Tetris, Tank War, and Frog Crossing River.

Whenever you’re feeling bored, just turn to the back of your phone to try a few games.

Game Boy phone case for iPhones

We’ve seen many phone cases in our lifetime, but this unique accessory is a delightful surprise.

Apple fanatics will be happy to know that these are specially designed for iPhone users. It even has accurate cutouts for audio ports, speakers, charging ports, and buttons.

Interested customers can choose from 3 colours—black, white, and red.

A battery is built-in to the device, so do charge it first before use. According to an Amazon listing, the device takes 1 hour to charge fully, and it can last up to 5 hours.

Phone case comes with 36 games

This eye-catching device comes with up to 36 Gameboy games.

According to an Amazon listing, these include:

Tetris

Super Mario Brothers

Donkey Kong

Spartan

Pacman

Macross

Pin Ball

Since it’s literally attached to your phone, you can use it while walking or taking a break from a long hike.

Available in Shopee Singapore from $18

The Gameboy phone case is available in Shopee Singapore at $18.08.

Before purchasing, we highly recommend inquiring which retro games are available on the device. That way, you can confirm whether your faves have made it to the list.

Ideal for nostalgic gamers

This Game Boy phone case is a functional tech accessory.

Besides protecting your phone, it also lets you relive nostalgic memories spent playing with friends or siblings during your most carefree days.

Do you have any childhood gaming buddies that would love this phone? Let us know in the comments.

