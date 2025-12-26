Sheng Siong staff receive gold coins worth up to S$18.7K as long-service awards

Sheng Siong staff receive gold coins for service of 5 to 20 years

Local supermarket chain Sheng Siong, known for its generosity towards staff and charitable causes, has given its staff gold coins as long-service awards.

Photos of several 100g gold coins bearing the Sheng Siong logo, which were circulated on Facebook, showed that they carried a message thanking the recipient for 20 years of service.

Sheng Siong staff post about gold coins

At least two Sheng Siong staff have posted about the coins they were given on social media platform XiaoHongShu.

One of them, Mr Wang Zhigang, shared a photo of himself receiving a coin and certificate from Sheng Siong Chief Executive Officer Lim Hock Chee.

He received a 20g gold coin for five years of service.

Mr Wang told 8world News that he was an ordinary employee working in the pork section.

Another employee, Mr Low Pin Sing, also posted a photo of himself receiving the awards from Mr Lim.

He said he had also worked at the supermarket for five years, and was grateful to the company for its support.

Sharing an image of his 20g gold coin, he looked forward to the next five years with them.

Both Mr Wang and Mr Low also said that five years had gone by “in the blink of an eye”.

Gold coins given out for service of from 5 to 20 years

The gold coins were given out to staff who had served for between five and 20 years, according to 8world.

Those who had served for five years got 20g, which is worth around S$3,750, according to GoldPrice.org.

Staff with 10 years of service received 30g (S$5,600), while 15 years of service got them 40g (S$7,500).

The most valuable 100g gold coins, worth S$18,700, were handed up to staff with 20 years of service.

Also read: Sheng Siong Employees Get Up To 15.7 Months’ Bonus For 2020, Even Part-Time Staff

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 啊伸 on XiaoHongShu.