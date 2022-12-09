Crocodile Spotted In Waters Off West Coast Park, NParks Monitoring The Area

Crocodile Spotted In West Coast Park Waters, NParks Advises Public To Stay Calm If Encountered

Those who visit Singapore’s nature spaces frequently will know that they may come across a crocodile once in a while.

However, they would probably expect a crocodile sighting in Sungei Buloh.

That might be why a netizen sounded surprised to catch sight of one swimming in the waters off West Coast Park.

The National Parks Board (NParks) is monitoring the area in the interest of public safety.

Crocodile casually swimming in West Coast

In a post in the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group on Thursday (8 Dec), a member of the public shared a video that he said was taken in West Coast.

It appeared to have been taken underneath a jetty of some sort, and it becomes evident that a long object with a scaly surface is floating in the water.

When the OP zooms in, the creature’s snout can be seen, and it becomes clear that it’s a crocodile casually swimming in the water.

In the close-up, what looked like the crocodile’s teeth could also be seen.

Viewers could also admire the full length of its ridged tail.

In another clip posted by the OP, the crocodile can be seen lepak-ing in the water with a boat and HDB flats under construction in the background.

The post has already been shared more than 1,100 times as of Friday (9 Dec) night, perhaps attesting to how much interest it has stirred up among Singaporeans.

However, a netizen doubted the video was taken in Singapore, claiming the location was at Sarawak. In response, the OP pointed out that there are no HDB flats in Sarawak.

Another commenter remarked that if crocodiles eat otters, they could help regulate their population.

We’re not too sure about that, though, considering how gusty otters have been known to disturb crocs and even steal their lepak spots.

NParks puts up warning signs at West Coast

NParks is aware of the crocodile sighting at West Coast Park, reported The Straits Times (ST).

In response, they’ve put up warning signs there, as well as notices advising the public on what to do if they encounter a crocodile.

Namely, they should stay calm and back away slowly, and avoid approaching, provoking or feeding it.

They’re is monitoring the area and will continue to keep a close watch on the situation for public safety, ST quoted them as saying.

Creature likely to be estuarine crocodile

NParks also identified the reptile, saying it’s likely to be an estuarine crocodile.

According to the NParks website, estuarine crocodiles occur naturally in the wild in Singapore, though not commonly sighted.

Also known as the Saltwater Crocodile, it is one of the largest crocodile species in the world.

It can grow to a length of over 5m and has a long snout and a broad, muscular tail with ridges.

Thankfully, NParks said that crocodiles generally “do not attack unless they are provoked”.

However, they can attack aggressively especially when provoked, whether they’re on land or in water.

Recent crocodile attacks

Unfortunately, on 1 Dec, a one-year-old Malaysian boy in Sabah found this out in the worst way when he was reportedly dragged underwater by a crocodile before being eaten alive.

In a viral video that made the rounds this year, one of a pack of stray dogs met a presumably grisly fate after it was dragged into the sea by a crocodile in Sabah.

Back in Singapore, a crocodile was seen gobbling up a monitor lizard in Sungei Buloh last year.

These incidents will hopefully teach humans not to take crocodiles for granted and be wary when we visit nature spaces.

Featured image adapted from Atrez on Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group.