TOTO jackpot snowballs to S$10M for 23 Oct draw after 3 draws without Group 1 winner

TOTO draw on 23 Oct will be a cascade draw

Singapore punters will have an 11th chance this year to win big money after the TOTO jackpot again snowballed to an estimated S$10 million for the draw on Thursday (23 Oct).

According to the Singapore Pools website, the upcoming cascade draw will be conducted at 9.30pm that night.

No Group 1 winner on 13, 16 & 20 Oct

The TOTO jackpot snowballed after three consecutive draws — on 13 Oct, 16 Oct and 20 Oct — failed to produce a Group 1 winner.

There was just one Group 2 winner on 13 Oct, while there were four on 16 Oct and 10 on Monday (20 Oct) — but no Group 1 winner.

This caused the Group 1 prize to increase from S$1.3 million on 13 Oct to more than S$3 million on 16 Oct, and then S$5.8 million on 20 Oct.

23 Oct TOTO jackpot to be split if there’s no Group 1 winner

Accordingly, the draw on 23 Oct will be a cascade draw, which is typically called in such a situation.

That means the jackpot will be split between the Group 2 winners if no Group 1 winner emerges.

If there are no Group 2 winners, the prize will be split among the Group 3 winners, and so on.

Cascade draws are typically pushed back to 9.30pm from the usual draw timing of 6.30pm, according to Singapore Pools.

Sales will also close later at 9pm.

Previous cascade draw was on 29 Sept

The previous cascade draw was on 29 Sept, which was less than a month before the upcoming one.

That draw was also conducted after three consecutive draws with no winner from Group 1.

1 punter won almost S$6M on 9 Oct

The last TOTO draw that had a Group 1 winner was on 9 Oct, when one punter took home an impressive S$5,979,660.

Interestingly, this came after two previous draws on 2 Oct and 6 Oct also yielded no Group 1 winner.

However, the lucky punter’s win removed the need for a cascade draw to be called in the next round.

11 cascade draws so far in 2025

This has been a huat year so far for Singapore punters, with an average of more than one cascade draw per month.

Previous cascade draws this year were the New Year Draw on 3 Jan, Reunion Draw on 24 Jan, Hong Bao Draw on 7 Feb, and draws on 6 March, 28 April, 19 June, 17 July, 31 July, 28 Aug and 29 Sept.

Two of these draws had just one winner — the 19 June draw, where one lucky punter snagged the full sum of more than S$12.3 million, and the 31 July draw, when one person took home a staggering S$12.8 million.

